5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $1,600,000

  • Updated
The list price of $1,600,000 is for the home only. The additional lot can be purchased separately once there is a ratified contract on the house. The house is situated on 0.98 acres and has 232 ft of Waterfront. Currently both are under 1 tax identification number, but will be subdivided. As you enter the inviting front door, your eyes are greeted with a wonderful open view of our beautiful lake. As you step further into the great room, you can't help but notice the wonderful white stacked stone fireplace, w/a linear insert, flanked by 2 attached book shelves, left is the open dining area separated from the sunny Florida Rm. Enter the beautiful light airy kitchen, w/Quartz counters & built in sub-zero refrigerator, & Viking Professional range.

