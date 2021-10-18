 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $599,900

5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $599,900

5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $599,900

This maintenance free Contemporary home offers Beautiful long water and Sunrise views. Nestled just right on a partly wooded lot this home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and excellent location by land or water to nearby amenities. Main Level features large kitchen, great room w/gas fireplace, wood floors, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, foyer, awesome deck overlooking the lake to enjoy the sunrise view. Lower level has two additional bedrooms, rec room with built in book shelves, laundry storage room, garage and dried in patio and also an open patio. Paved driveway, beautiful landscaping. Has community pool , boat house with storage building and sea doo port.

