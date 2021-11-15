5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $678,500

Enjoy breathtaking views from this private custom built Contemporary home with over 6,000 sq ft.. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, extra large island bar with propane cooktop, wall oven, convection microwave, plenty of cabinet space for all your cooking supplies, and dining and screened porch just off kitchen. Large great room with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master on-suit with hardwood floors, private balcony-porch, garden tub/soaking tub, walk-in terracotta tile shower, huge walk in closet with partitions, drawers, and hanging space. Terracotta tile throughout the main level except in two bedrooms. Lower level theater room with gas log fireplace. Renovations include two large lower level bedrooms with added central vac, an office, bathroom with designer walk-in