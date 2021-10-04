Enjoy breathtaking views from this private custom built Contemporary home with over 6,000 sq ft.. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, extra large island bar with propane cooktop, wall oven, convection microwave, plenty of cabinet space for all your cooking supplies, and dining and screened porch just off kitchen. Large great room with gas log fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master on-suit with hardwood floors, private balcony-porch, garden tub/soaking tub, walk-in terracotta tile shower, huge walk in closet with partitions, drawers, and hanging space. Terracotta tile throughout the main level except in two bedrooms. Lower level theater room with gas log fireplace. Renovations include two large lower level bedrooms with added central vac, an office, bathroom with designer walk-in
5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $679,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A driver sustained life-threatening injuries when a train collided with her car at a crossing in Troutville last week, according to Virginia S…
Every night after he closed up shop, Basil Hubble, a hard worker who had just started as a clerk for A&A Cash Market, would call the owner…
Terry Carroll Martin was injured on Sept. 21 as she crossed a Dollar General Store parking lot.
Michael A. Acord was fleeing police when his motorcycle collided with a Narrows officer's unmarked car.
Names of the people involved in the wreck were not released Tuesday.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
“I can’t live like this.” Virginia Beach family frustrated by racial slur, animal noises playing next door
- Updated
When Karen Quick went to decorate the mailbox of her daughter’s friend last week for her 12th birthday, she knew to expect the banjo music and flashing lights blinking from the house next door.
The driver killed in Tuesday’s crash on Virginia 8 has been identified as a 55-year-old Willis man, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff…
A Pittsylvania County supervisor retaliated against the county’s former social services director after she gave a First Amendment-protected sp…
Ethan Michael Havens was fired from the town force last year.