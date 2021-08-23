 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $879,900

5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $879,900

5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $879,900

Chance of a lifetime to purchase 19.3 acres with an AWESOME ranch home. 846.96 feet of WATERFRONTAGE. Property has been perked at 2 locations for additional family homes (one with point site). This property offers your own Smith Mountain Lake oasis, tucked away with so much privacy and so many possibilities! Enjoy coffee and entertaining on the huge back deck overlooking the water. Additional features include peg wood flooring (under carpet in bedrooms), massive stone fireplace with stove insert in great room, gorgeous sunroom entry, well maintained and so much more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pine Tavern restaurant closes
Local News

Pine Tavern restaurant closes

FLOYD — The Historic Pine Tavern Restaurant will close its doors to the general public Friday, Aug. 20, but continue serving the community through private events and special occasions, its owners announced this week.

A battle is brewing over the future of Navy cruisers — including 5 in Norfolk
State and Regional News

A battle is brewing over the future of Navy cruisers — including 5 in Norfolk

To pay for the ships and unmanned vessels the Navy hopes to build over the next few years, it wants to decommission seven cruisers — five of them based in Norfolk — a move the two Virginian representatives on the House Armed Services Committee’s sea-power panel plan to contest. Cruisers have a critical role in the U.S. Navy, says Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria, whose 2nd District includes Virginia ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert