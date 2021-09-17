5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $879,900

Chance of a lifetime to purchase 19.3 acres with an AWESOME ranch home. 846.96 feet of WATERFRONTAGE. Property has been perked at 2 locations for additional family homes (one with point site). This property offers your own Smith Mountain Lake oasis, tucked away with so much privacy and so many possibilities! Enjoy coffee and entertaining on the huge back deck overlooking the water. Additional features include peg wood flooring (under carpet in bedrooms), massive stone fireplace with stove insert in great room, gorgeous sunroom entry, well maintained and so much more!