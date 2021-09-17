Chance of a lifetime to purchase 19.3 acres with an AWESOME ranch home. 846.96 feet of WATERFRONTAGE. Property has been perked at 2 locations for additional family homes (one with point site). This property offers your own Smith Mountain Lake oasis, tucked away with so much privacy and so many possibilities! Enjoy coffee and entertaining on the huge back deck overlooking the water. Additional features include peg wood flooring (under carpet in bedrooms), massive stone fireplace with stove insert in great room, gorgeous sunroom entry, well maintained and so much more!
5 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $879,900
Jessica Quison-Kress has banked with the Georgia-based financial institution since 2015. Early in August, it removed $3,224 from her checking account, citing "confidential" suspicions of fraud. Wednesday, she finally got her money back.
Montgomery County Public Schools issued a statement Wednesday saying that a teacher is entitled to their personal belief regarding any division program.
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store - in Virginia Beach.
Almost every year, it seems, Virginia election laws change in big and small ways. From guns at polling places to postage on absentee ballot return envelopes, 2021 is no exception.
One person was killed and a second critically injured in a shooting that erupted early Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Shannon and Jason Magenheimer, former owners of New River Coffee Company, have returned to Christiansburg to reopen the historic Oaks Victorian Inn.
Virginia Tech football lands knockout blow early in second half to beat Middle Tennessee
Prosecutors said the victim threw the first punch, but was then tag-teamed by two men and suffered a fractured jaw and orbital bone, and a traumatic brain injury.
A woman who was found fatally shot early Wednesday morning near a convenience store in northwest Roanoke has been identified by police.
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell out for season with knee injury