Proposed construction on best waterfront lot in new Bedford Co. neighborhood. 5 BR or 6 BR craftsman style home designed for lake living. Short term rentable with high BR count also makes this a fantastic high income investment opportunity. Quality abound & many architectural details including soaring ceilings, large windows, hardwood floors, indoor & outdoor stone fireplaces, shiplap, kitchen with granite tops and tile backsplash, TREX decking and so much more. New covered dock with power lift & TREX to be constructed similar to that shown in photos is INCLUDED in the price. Experienced developer and class A contractor offer a unique opportunity to personalize to your needs. Call for more details including allowance amounts and options available such as a garage, pool, & firepit area.
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $1,460,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Salem cosmetic surgeon Gregory Alouf filed the civil suit against another Salem doctor, Janine Talty. A Roanoke County jury sided Tuesday with the defendant.
Virginia's K-12 school performance is backsliding due to reduced expectations for students and schools and a lack of transparency, resulting in widening achievement gaps, according to a critical new assessment from Virginia's superintendent of public instruction.
In a space of just a few days this past week, The Roanoker and the Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine restaurant announced that they would be bringing each of their multi-decade runs to an end.
With a deadline looming at the end of the week for state employees to ask permission to work from home, Virginia has lost the leader of the state personnel agency handling the requests.
Quinton Cruse and April Ragan drank beer and sulked by a downtown Roanoke bridge the morning of May 5, dispirited by the difficulty of moving …
"I'll never stop rooting for Virginia Tech," the Kansas State coach said.
The Hokies are the No. 3 overall seed.
Details on the attendance figures for Virginia Tech's 2022 spring game...
The senior shortstop lost her mother to cancer in 2018.
A response to Mr. Purdy-and-company’s May 8 commentary (“VMI is on right track with diversity training”) is in order. The three gentlemen char…