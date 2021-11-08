5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $325,000

** This is an AUCTION property with Simmons Auctions on November 13, 2021. Personal property sells at 9am and real estate at NOON. ** Beautiful property with gorgeous views! This home has the potential of 6 BR's or 4Br's & family room and office w/ 2.5' baths and over 3000 sq ft. Oversized bedrooms, with walk in closets, skylights, hardwood floors, gas FP and sits on appx 2 acres +/- with 30 X 40 detached garage & workshop with office. Must see to appreciate. SEE ALSO MLS 885120 AND 885122