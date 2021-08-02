Enjoy the outdoors in this lovely Smith Mountain lake property! Situated on just under an acre on a private lot, this 5Bed/4Bath Waterfront Home is just minutes Westlake Shopping & all conveniences! 140' of lake frontage. Deep water and no wake cove. Boat Dock and lift, copper-top bar, floating dock and jet ski dock. Main level includes a Master Suite & Laundry, Family Room w/Lake Views! Huge Rear Deck & Lower Screened-in Patio! Many recent updates: fully renovated Master Bath, new quartz counters in the kitchen, Freshly Painted Interior, NEW Flooring on Lower level, Exterior Deck Painted, NEW HVAC system as well. {Partially furnished, Golf cart and lake toys negotiable} MUST SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $599,900
