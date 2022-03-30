 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $750,000

5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $750,000

This delightful Bridgewater Bay Villa, at Smith Mountain Lake, is a charming offer. Featuring 4,000 sq. ft. of finished space that includes 4 or 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Generously sized rooms accent the pleasing floor plan. A splendid view of the lake is a refreshing enhancement to an already impressive location. The Villa is an end on a cul-de-sac with a large side yard that provides a wonderful private entrance. The entry level has 3 of the 5 bedrooms which includes the master suite. A finished lower-level family area with kitchen invites games, family time and private space for guests. The ample sized 2 car garage and additional storage adds to this impressive home. All located in a private community with a Clubhouse overlooking Smith Mt. Lake. A DEEDED private boat slip is included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Goss: Morning planets race eastward

Goss: Morning planets race eastward

Our morning sky presents a good demonstration that the planets do indeed move, and that they all don’t move at the same rate, nor always in th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert