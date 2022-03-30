This delightful Bridgewater Bay Villa, at Smith Mountain Lake, is a charming offer. Featuring 4,000 sq. ft. of finished space that includes 4 or 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Generously sized rooms accent the pleasing floor plan. A splendid view of the lake is a refreshing enhancement to an already impressive location. The Villa is an end on a cul-de-sac with a large side yard that provides a wonderful private entrance. The entry level has 3 of the 5 bedrooms which includes the master suite. A finished lower-level family area with kitchen invites games, family time and private space for guests. The ample sized 2 car garage and additional storage adds to this impressive home. All located in a private community with a Clubhouse overlooking Smith Mt. Lake. A DEEDED private boat slip is included.
5 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our morning sky presents a good demonstration that the planets do indeed move, and that they all don’t move at the same rate, nor always in th…
Virginia Tech’s new coaching staff turned out to be ‘light at the end of a tunnel’ for Jalen Holston
Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston is entering his sixth year of college and has yet to win the starting job, what kept him in Blacksburg? Google helped, but there was something much more important than that...
An issue at hand: Is the former superintendent being pay a severance and how much.
A director's casting decision led to "In The Heights" cast members' protests, the theater board's president said.
The suspended Virginia Tech football player is scheduled to stand trial in May.
Plus, the Tech baseball team will play at Fenway Park.
During a recess in the trial Monday, a juror revealed that they knew one of the victim's family members attending the hearing.
No one who knew Gene “Bull” Teel ever will have another birthday that feels quite the same.
A new study will look at several of the most problematic areas.
Multiple recent studies have found that teachers are leaving or thinking about leaving their jobs — and often the profession — at a higher rate than they were before the pandemic, worsening a trend that has existed in the U.S. for decades.