5 Bedroom Home in Montvale - $690,000

Located off of Rte. 460, enjoy the convenience of Roanoke and Bedford with the privacy over 30 acres in this 4000+ sqft home! Offering 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, multiple living areas, and a full unfinished basement, you'll find no shortage of space for you and your family. The main level features two fireplaces in the living room and den, large kitchen & dining area, two bedrooms, full bath, office, and master suite. Walking into the master bath, enjoy heated floors, double vanities, huge step-in shower, and large walk-in closet. Upstairs, find two additional bedrooms and open great room with endless possibilities. The 2200+ sqft basement allows for plenty of storage, as well as a 300Sqft safe room. Find a workshop, complete with lift, perfect for your small business or hobbies. Surrounded by trees, you'll be comforted with privacy, as well have plenty of space for entertaining family and friends inside and out!