5 Bedroom Home in New Castle - $329,000

This Beautiful Custom Built 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Log Home on 3.66 Ac. in Craig County. This one of a Kind Home Sits on 3.66 ac. In a Great wooded Community in Craig County. This one Owner Home Offers an Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Wooden Ceilings and Plenty of Windows with 360 Degree Mountain Views. The Home Has Custom Maple Cabinets and Stainless Appliances, a Walik in Tile Shower and a Soaking Jet Tub in the Master Bedroom. You have a 24 x 30 Family Room in the Lower Level. This Home has 11 Rooms Total, The Laundry is on the Main Level. You have a Front and Back Deck for sitting out and enjoying the Beautiful Views.The Home has Just Been Restained and is Move in Ready. You have a Private setting but you are only 30 Minutes from Salem and 51 Minutes to Virginia Tech. This Home Offers the Perfect Getaway Retreat!! But is still close enoguh to Drive to Work Every Day.