5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,179,000

Grand, Custom, Brick 2 Story with views is now available in desirable, convenient Hunting Hills. The thoughtful circular driveway & intriguing Appeal beckon you into this impressive Home. Enter into a large Foyer with 2 Story Ceiling. Nine FT Ceilings are throughout the Entry & Lower Levels. Hardwoods are all through Entry & Upper Stories. Entry Floor provides an Office, Liv & Din RMS, plus EIK complete with Kitchenette, Breakfast Area & walk-out to large Deck & Screened Porch with amazing mountain views & privacy. EIK has Granite Counters & SS Appliances. Fam & Powder RMS round out this Level. The Upper Story offers the Master with Ensuite, three additional BedRMS, two BAs plus an Open Sitting area perfect for Reading and/or Homework.