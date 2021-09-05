An outdoorsman's dream! Welcome to 3277 Randall Dr. Roanoke, VA 24014. Roanoke's truly one of a kind estate and property. You will feel as if you are miles away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, but in reality, you are just 10 minutes to Downtown Roanoke and 1 mile away from Ballyhack Golf Club. This breathtaking home offers 56.82 manicured acres including a 5-acre spring fed lake near the center of the property with well-engineered dam and spillway. A slow ride down the private drive offers views of many different wildlife including deer, rabbit, turkey and quail. Owner has planted over 1700 trees on the acreage offering entire color palate of flowering gardens and seasonally changing trees. Inside this 5 bedroom, 6 and two half bath home, you will see the owners have
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,650,000
