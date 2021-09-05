 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,650,000

An outdoorsman's dream! Welcome to 3277 Randall Dr. Roanoke, VA 24014. Roanoke's truly one of a kind estate and property. You will feel as if you are miles away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, but in reality, you are just 10 minutes to Downtown Roanoke and 1 mile away from Ballyhack Golf Club. This breathtaking home offers 56.82 manicured acres including a 5-acre spring fed lake near the center of the property with well-engineered dam and spillway. A slow ride down the private drive offers views of many different wildlife including deer, rabbit, turkey and quail. Owner has planted over 1700 trees on the acreage offering entire color palate of flowering gardens and seasonally changing trees. Inside this 5 bedroom, 6 and two half bath home, you will see the owners have

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin County School Board attorney resigns
Education

Franklin County School Board attorney resigns

Rocky Mount attorney Stephen Maddy said his resignation, effective Thursday, was for personal reasons. Maddy has been called on to give advice on controversial topics in his 7-year tenure, including mask mandates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert