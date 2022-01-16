5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $159,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blizzard Special! This 5 bedroom, 2 bath home comes with a bonus! It includes a double lot that is included in a huge fenced in yard located in a central location! You are a short walk to downtown, corner stores, the YMCA, shops, two parks (including Highland dog park), Wasena Roanoke Greenway with restaurants, bike paths, running, and more! It has a Newly remodeled kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets, newly remodeled bathroom, new furnace, attic for storage, roof 5-6 yrs old, new gutters, and off street parking! This home is for sure a fixer upper and a sure charmer you will love with some work! Please include double lot in all offers. The Experience is Real.

