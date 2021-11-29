5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,950

Brick ranch with finished attic, two (2) additional bedrooms (upper) with 2 zones of heating and cooling. Heat pump (upper) and gas heat and central air on the main level. Fully renovated kitchen, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, new stainless appliances, and tiles backsplash (F & S Home Innovations). Side screened porch and rear deck. Freshly painted, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, new roof all in 2021. New windows (2019). More ''space'' than it appears. Partially fenced yard. Get inside!