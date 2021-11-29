 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,950

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,950

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,950

Brick ranch with finished attic, two (2) additional bedrooms (upper) with 2 zones of heating and cooling. Heat pump (upper) and gas heat and central air on the main level. Fully renovated kitchen, custom cabinets, recessed lighting, new stainless appliances, and tiles backsplash (F & S Home Innovations). Side screened porch and rear deck. Freshly painted, refinished hardwoods, new carpet, new roof all in 2021. New windows (2019). More ''space'' than it appears. Partially fenced yard. Get inside!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert