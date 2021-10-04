5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $194,500

This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is waiting to be your home! New roof 2021, Water heater installed in 2010 and New HVAC in 2020! This house has a full finished basement and a lovely leveled fenced in yard and is the perfect canvas for someone looking for a solid home to update. Or you can just live in it like it is. Either way, it's a fantastic value. Don't pass up the opportunity to see this 2,008 sqft house conveniently located in Roanoke City!