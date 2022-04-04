 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $199,995

  • Updated
Great, meticulously maintained, all Brick Ranch in a quiet neighborhood with a recently updated roof, updated windows and great curb appeal as well as a backyard made to entertain. Downstairs features its own kitchen as well as a second full bathroom that could be used to generate nice rental income.

