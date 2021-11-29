 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $208,000

Buyer financing fell through on the week of closing - this home is back on the market - below appraisal! Wonderful split level home in the plantation court area. Features 2 main level bedrooms and 2 main level bathrooms as well as three lower level bedrooms and one lower level bathroom. You must see the master closet - you will be pleased! There is plenty of paved parking and a nice back yard. House being sold as-is. Home Warranty from America's Preferred Home Warranty Included.

