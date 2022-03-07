 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $224,950

Located in a sought after convenient location this home is ready to move into offering lots of space for the money with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. In the last 5 years kitchen and baths have been updated, flooring, gutters, roof, hot water heater and the deck was resurfaced. With maintenance free vinyl siding and all this you can rest easy and simply enjoy your new place to call home. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer should do their due diligence. Keys and possession is to be granted at recording.

