Beautifully updated ranch in Roanoke County with tons to offer. Enjoy privacy and nature with this huge lot! Great schools, gorgeous kitchen, cute vegetable garden, ample storage! All of these features, and more, make this a house you'll want to make your home. Enjoying your morning coffee as you listen to the birds singing and watch as friendly deer pass by. Truly a nature lovers paradise!
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $234,000
