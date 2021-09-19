 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $239,000

Beautifully updated ranch in Roanoke County with tons to offer. Enjoy privacy and nature with this huge lot! Great schools, gorgeous kitchen, cute vegetable garden, ample storage! All of these features, and more, make this a house you'll want to make your home. Enjoying your morning coffee as you listen to the birds singing and watch as friendly deer pass by. Truly a nature lovers paradise!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert