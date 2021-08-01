5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,900

Great Commercial Opportunity, Prime SW Location. Located in Transition Neighborhood see Documents, Commercial property across street. Partial Basement, furnace and water heater and sump pump located in Partial Basement. Gas heat on entry level, 2 electric radiators on 2nd floor. Office/Sun Room could be 5 bedroom. Circle Driveway. 2 storage buildings (one at driveway has 110 electric hook up.) Built in 1920 per County, may be older. Partial fenced yard. One step to kitchen. Possible In-Law Quarters 2nd floor. All appliances pass ''as-is'' Office could be Sun Room or 5th Bedroom. Family room beside kitchen could be Dining Room.