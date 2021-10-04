 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,999

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,999

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,999

Well maintained ready to move in 5 bedroom 2 full bath split foyer. New wood floors in living room. Seller left more flooring if buyer wants to replace some carpet with new wood floors. New carpet throughout the up and downstairs. New roof, fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen, backsplash, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Desirable neighborhood. Burlington, Northside school district.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert