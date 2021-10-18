 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $252,950

Totally renovated split foyer with privacy fenced backyard and two car oversized garage. Corner lot with mature landscaping. Updates everywhere. A four bedroom, two full bath design with deck and wonderful setting. Close and convenient to all areas of interest. Oversized garage is 576 square feet of wonderful space. Access to the backyard as well. Plantings include all varieties of flowers. Half moon driveway for some convenience too.

