5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $267,000

A MUST see beautifully updated split level on a flat lot in a cul-de-sac.. 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, dining room and aspacious deck overlooking the backyard with an above ground pool. Newer appliances in the kitchen. The washer and dryer stay! Both decks were replaced thisyear. The driveway was just sealed. A new 200 amp service panel installed this year. Backyard chicken coop, pool and playset can either stay as-is or be removedcompletely and the yard will be reseeded.