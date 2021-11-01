5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $275,000

Beautiful Location, right off 460 to Roanoke or Lynchburg. House has only had 1 Owner! Huge potential! Over 1 Acre in Ro.County!Possible ReZoning opportunity- excellent commercial location for offices or business. New HVAC 2019. Master on Entry with half bath. 2 bedrooms and full bath also on entry level. 2bed upstairs will full bath. Family room and laundry downstairs. Home need a lot of love and updates. Gorgeous and spacious flat back yard. Garage was used as a sun room for extra entertainment space.