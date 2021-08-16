 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $279,995

  • Updated
Great 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in highly sought after North Lakes neighborhood. Updated Roof, windows and HVAC. Great layout with plenty of space for everybody. Large Garage and plenty of parking. Quiet backyard with patio and large fenced in area. Come check it out this weekend since this one will not last.

