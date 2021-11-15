 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $289,000

  • Updated
Immaculately maintained, well-built home with multiple levels of privacy and space. Move right into this stylish house and call it your home sweet home. Updates galore allowing you to just unpack and relax. Perfect for entertaining, this home has a welcoming feel both inside and out, with plenty of room to play. Convenient to Hollins, 581 & 81 and Valley View area, you'll be close to everything yet in a picturesque neighborhood. If you're looking for a functional floorplan with beauty throughout, this is it.

