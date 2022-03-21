THIS BEAUTIFUL SPLIT FOYER OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, AND 1 HALF BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS UNDERNEATH CARPET. UPPER LEVEL INCLUDES LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND SUNROOM. RADON SYSTEM INSTALLED. GAS WATER HEATER REPLACED IN 2018. HVAC INSTALLED IN 2012. ARCH ROOF, TILT-IN/INSULATED WINDOWS, GENERAC 8KW GENERATOR. All offers will be reviewed 3/19/22 at 4pm.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $294,950
