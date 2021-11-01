Nestled on a cozy 1.56 acre lot surrounded with a woodsy setting this Ranch offers a 2 car attached garage, a nice kitchen with white cabinet, a multitude of hardwood floors including knotty pine, parquet floors, and redwood, a remodeled bath, fabulous laundry room, and a newly finished basement ready for all your home entertaining and working! New windows, and fresh paint allow you to settle easily in your new place to call home. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by buyer or buyer agent. Possession and keys will be granted at recording.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,950
