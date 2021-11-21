5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $349,900

Have you been looking for a home in the Raleigh Court neighborhood that's within walking distance of all that Grandin has to offer, while still being spacious enough for your family? Look no further! This amazing 5bed/2ba home has it all. Enter the main level and you'll be greeted by your formal living room, study, master bedroom, gorgeous oversized fully updated kitchen and a large family room. Head upstairs and you'll find four more bedrooms and a full bathroom with your laundry, making it very convenient. Once outside you'll enjoy relaxing on your front porch swing, taking in the gorgeous views all around. Not to be outdone, out back you'll discover a large deck with a fully fenced yard, perfect for pets and children. What are you waiting for? Your dream home awaits!