5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $374,950

** COME SEE THE TRANSFORMATION OF THIS HOME - TOTALLY REMODELED 5 BR'S, 3 BA'S w/ 2 WOOD BURNING FIREPLACESIN THE HEART OF SW COUNTY WITH INCREDIBLE VIEWS!! ** Located on nearly an acre in SW County, this home has hardwood flooors throughtout, huge bedrooms (one of which is on the entry level) and tons of living space. Also features a brand new kitchen with granite & stainless appliances and a deck off the kitchen with gorgeous mountain & sunset views! Additions also include all new paint, new bathrooms, HVAC and cozy family room downstairs + 2 car garage and outdoor slate patio. Come and just move in! Call today before it's gone!