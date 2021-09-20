** COME SEE THE TRANSFORMATION OF THIS HOME - TOTALLY REMODELED 5 BR'S, 3 BA'S w/ 2 WOOD BURNING FIREPLACESIN THE HEART OF SW COUNTY WITH INCREDIBLE VIEWS!! ** Located on nearly an acre in SW County, this home has hardwood flooors throughtout, huge bedrooms (one of which is on the entry level) and tons of living space. Also features a brand new kitchen with granite & stainless appliances and a deck off the kitchen with gorgeous mountain & sunset views! Additions also include all new paint, new bathrooms, HVAC and cozy family room downstairs + 2 car garage and outdoor slate patio. Come and just move in! Call today before it's gone!
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $374,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jessica Quison-Kress has banked with the Georgia-based financial institution since 2015. Early in August, it removed $3,224 from her checking account, citing "confidential" suspicions of fraud. Wednesday, she finally got her money back.
"Nobody throwing anything. Just pleasant junk-talking," Tech fan Tony Vaughn of Dublin said.
Montgomery County Public Schools issued a statement Wednesday saying that a teacher is entitled to their personal belief regarding any division program.
Abdul Ahad Nahibkhil was charged Wednesday with failing to report the cash transactions to the Internal Revenue Service.
A woman who was found fatally shot early Wednesday morning near a convenience store in northwest Roanoke has been identified by police.
Del Taco, the California-based Mexican and American fast food restaurant, is opening its first Virginia store - in Virginia Beach.
One person was killed and a second critically injured in a shooting that erupted early Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Almost every year, it seems, Virginia election laws change in big and small ways. From guns at polling places to postage on absentee ballot return envelopes, 2021 is no exception.
- Updated
It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses. And the mastermind behind it all? A Virginia Beach entrepreneur and mother of three who’d been designing and printing the highly realistic coupons from her home computer for years. On Tuesday, Lori Ann Villanueva Talens ...
Most of the community members in attendance at Monday’s Floyd County Public School Board meeting stormed out in protest and solidarity after one woman refused to wear a face mask and was asked to leave.