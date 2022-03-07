 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $385,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $385,000

Well-built Colonial on a Cul-de-Sac that has an open floor plan, gas log fireplace, lots of detail, large fenced in yard with a patio and attached 2 car garage. Finished walk-out basement has a bar, extra bedroom and full bath. Owners' bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling and features 2 walk-in closets, double vanities, jetted tub and large walk-in shower. Great convenient location but private.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert