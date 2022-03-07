5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $385,000

Well-built Colonial on a Cul-de-Sac that has an open floor plan, gas log fireplace, lots of detail, large fenced in yard with a patio and attached 2 car garage. Finished walk-out basement has a bar, extra bedroom and full bath. Owners' bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling and features 2 walk-in closets, double vanities, jetted tub and large walk-in shower. Great convenient location but private.