 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $399,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $399,000

EXCEPTIONAL BRICK HOME FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, 2 STORY GREAT ROOM WITH GAS LOG FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA AND MORE! ENTRY LEVEL MASTER SUITE WITH TREY CEILING, DUAL WALK IN CLOSETS, MASTER BATH WITH DUAL VANITIES, TILE SHOWER, JETTED TUB; 2ND BEDROOM, 2ND FULL BATH. UPPER LEVEL OFFERS 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS, 3RD FULL BATH; LOWER LEVEL WITH THEATER/FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS LOG FIREPLACE, AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. 2 CAR GARAGE

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert