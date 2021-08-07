Gorgeous 2 story home in North Roanoke. Stunning MTN views. Complete with Tilt Windows, Vaulted ceilings, Oak hardwood floors, gas fireplace on both levels, SS appliances, Granite Kitchen/ Bath counters, Ceramic tile in all 3 baths, Central Vac, Extra large showers & soaker tub, LED lighting, Stone fireplaces, beautiful trex deck, Plantation blinds, Upper and lower heat pumps.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $429,500
Before he started the Trump Store and decried Democrats and liberals as "evil," Franklin County Speedway owner Donald "Whitey" Taylor spent decades annoying local government officials with his publicity stunts. “The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said.
“Most of us hate anything that we don’t understand.”
A Virginia woman opened sanctuary for elderly Border Collies in Gloucester County. Then her neighbors sued.
Most of the dogs are old and most are ailing, some with a dire combination of diseases and diagnoses that leave them not long for this world.
Reported breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have taken an alarming leap within the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, officials said Tuesday.
Eight-year-old Camden Brown was shot Monday evening and died later that day. Police have released few details about what happened.
A former instructional aide at Radford High School is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old – and taking pictures of it.
A board majority decided not to side with advice from its own administration.
A Roanoke man died Monday afternoon in an accidental drowning off the coast of North Carolina.
Va. superintendent: Schools face 'significant legal pressure' if they don't follow CDC mask guidance
"I don't know that it can be any simpler than that," Northam said. "It's the law of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect our school districts to follow the law."
Police have obtained an order asking Apple for the information, assuming it can be found in the Cloud.