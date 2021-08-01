 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $449,000

Beautiful setting with mountain, sunrise and sunset views on 3 acres in Roanoke Co. Conveniently located near I-81, this charming 2 story German Baptist built home has an addition perfect for multi-generational families or rental income. A total of 5 bedrooms and 4 baths plus two living areas and kitchens offer many options for optimal use of space. The level lot is ideal for games or sports, and the expansive deck plus covered porches are inviting spaces to enjoy outdoor living. The large barn with electricity, water and an enclosed storage room is perfect for hobbies. And zoning allows application for a special use permit to add a horse or pony. A raised garden is included with lots of space for a larger garden. A truly unique property with so much acreage, so close to town.

