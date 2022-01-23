GORGEOUS HISTORIC AMERICAN FOURSQUARE IN THE HUB OF FAMOUS GRANDIN VILLAGE! ONLY A HALF BLOCK WALK TO GRANDIN THEATRE! THIS HISTORIC ABODE, CIRCA 1915, IS A WELL BUILT SOLID BRICK GEM W/ MODERN LUXURIES YET ALL THE CHARM OF DAYS GONE BY! STEP INSIDE FROM THE DELIGHTFUL WRAP AROUND PORCH! BOASTING PRISTINE NATURAL WOODWORK & BEAUTIFUL MOLDING THROUGHOUT, ENTER INTO A STRIKING GRAND FOYER THAT SHOWS OFF A BEAUTIFUL MIX OF HARDWOODS VIA SWANK TRIM & GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS ABOUT THE MAJESTIC STAIRCASE. OPEN PLAN LEADS TO THE PARLOR THROUGH STOIC PILLAR COLONNADES THAT REACH FOR HIGH CEILINGS, WARMED BY A COZY GAS LOG FIREPLACE! ORIGINAL FUNCTIONING POCKET DOORS INVITE YOU INTO A LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM W/ 5 ORIGINAL VINTAGE LIGHT FIXTURES! LOOK UP AT THE SOPHISTICATED PLASTER WORK IN...
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $459,950
