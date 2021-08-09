5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $469,950

Don't miss out on this well-maintained, move-in ready brick Colonial located on .85 acre lot in the Steeplechase neighborhood of Botetourt County. The home features 5 bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. The entry level offers a formal dining room, formal living (music) room, family room with gas log fireplace with built-in bookcases, a large kitchen with island and lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash and flooring, spacious eating area and pantry, and a half bath. The upper level offers 4 spacious bedrooms, one of which is a 12x19 owner's suite with beautifully tiled walk-in shower, soaking tub and dual vanities, and 3 sets of spacious closets. The upper level also has another updated full bath, a laundry room,