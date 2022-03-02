BUYER CREDIT OF $2,000, with an accepted offer within 14 days. Welcome home to this beautiful new build. Everything to hope for and want in a new home, with additional finished square footage and an abundant amount of living space. Have your chance at brand new !!
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $475,000
