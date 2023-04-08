Beautiful 2 story home located in quiet neighborhood in north Roanoke. This large home is truly a must see. Stunning MTN views all around with view of the gorgeous Mill Mtn star at night from balcony. Complete with tilt in windows, oak hard wood floors, vaulted ceilings, 2 gas fire places, ss appliances, granite in kitchen & bath along with designer cabinets, ceramic tile in bathrooms, and central vac. **ASSUMABLE LOAN AT A 3.375% INTREST RATE FOR QUALIFED VA HOME LOANS**** Fresh paint, and the Yard has been fenced in.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $482,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
"We felt it was best that he no longer be on the staff," Whit Babcock said.
The good news: Dish Network finally responded to inquiries made nearly two weeks ago about two Roanoke-area customers who could not contact Di…
Two other Hokies have also entered the portal.
Hidden Valley hires Samantha Webster as its new girls basketball coach.
FloydFest has run continuously since 2002, except for 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.