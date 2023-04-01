Beautiful 2 story home located in quiet neighborhood in north Roanoke. This large home is truly a must see. Stunning MTN views all around with view of the gorgeous Mill Mtn star at night from balcony. Complete with tilt in windows, oak hard wood floors, vaulted ceilings, 2 gas fire places, ss appliances, granite in kitchen & bath along with designer cabinets, ceramic tile in bathrooms, and central vac. Fresh paint, and the Yard has been fenced in.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $484,500
