Beautiful 2 story home located in quiet neighborhood in north Roanoke. Stunning MTN views all around with view of the gorgeous Mill Mtn star at night from balcony. Complete with tilt in windows, oak hard wood floors, vaulted ceilings, 2 gas fire places, ss appliances, granite in kitchen & bath along with designer cabinets, ceramic tile in bathrooms, and central vac.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $485,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal government seeks to seize Roanoke County hotel, alleges owners complicit in drug and sex crimes
U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said Thursday that the owner of The Knights Inn was aware of criminal activity that took place at the hotel, encouraged it and profited from it.
Radford University enrollment is down more than 6% this fall, officials said.
Nancy and Bill Landes spent six months asking their new wireless carrier, T-Mobile for help with poor reception on their new phones. The chief result was a nearly $450 T-Mobile bill the Landeses felt they didn’t owe. Your humble metro columnist got it straightened out in 3 hours.
Joshua R. Donahue, 47, of Roanoke died after suffering from what officers say looked like a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.
An alleged assault involving two Republicans at Wytheville’s Ninth District GOP dinner Saturday night presages an action-packed Republican primary in 2023.
Construction on a hotel and townhome development near the Interstate 81 park-and-ride is now set to begin next year.
Del. March accuses Del. Williams of assault, claiming her likely primary opponent shoved her at GOP meeting
The two members of the House of Delegates were at a Republican Party dinner in Wytheville.
Two competing state delegates have provided video related to an alleged shoving incident at a Wytheville GOP event last weekend, as the case a…
A Virginia mother of two is missing, and her family said Friday they think she might have died in a fiery wreck on Interstate 85.
A development and its status involves numerous candidates.