Welcome Home! Come see this elegant ''Williamsburg'' style home featuring just over 3000 square feet. The kitchen is tastefully done with luxurious granite countertops. Upstairs you have the Master Bedroom with walk in closet and tiled walk-in shower. This 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home is perfect for your growing family. Do not miss your chance to see this one today!! Conveniently located in prestigious South Roanoke County.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $489,950
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kris Hodges, 51, said he will continue to pursue festival and concert promotions. "It’s bittersweet, but change is the only constant we’re abs…
Chandler, a Franklin County native who is considered one of the top golfers from the Roanoke Valley, died Thursday morning at the age of 40.
An emotional Graham offered no comment Tuesday night and school board members said nothing about their decision.
It turned down a $500,000 sponsorship offer from Shelor Motor Mile that would have involved a renaming of the new Christiansburg Huckleberry Park.
The board also approved a football locker room renovation.