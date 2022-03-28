It's a pleasure to introduce 3011 Bancroft Dr SW., a 5 bedroom 3 full bath home with charm and updates throughout, all within 3,200 sq-ft. Recently refinished hardwood floors greet you at the door and follow you throughout the home. A brand new kitchen with new KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and tile backsplash flows through to the open-concept living room to keep entertainment and dining as a whole. A brand new stone fireplace with gas-logs are complemented by built-in bookshelves on either side. Access to the deck is found just beyond, and provides views, views, and more views. Just down the hall is the entry level primary bedroom with an additional access point to the deck for morning coffee, as well as an en-suite full bath with tile-surround and updated
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $489,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
An issue at hand: Is the former superintendent being pay a severance and how much.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
Virginia Tech’s new coaching staff turned out to be ‘light at the end of a tunnel’ for Jalen Holston
Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston is entering his sixth year of college and has yet to win the starting job, what kept him in Blacksburg? Google helped, but there was something much more important than that...
A director's casting decision led to "In The Heights" cast members' protests, the theater board's president said.
After knocking down the competition on the field, former Virginia Tech linebacker Daniel Marshall Griffith blew the competition away on his “American Idol” debut on Sunday night. The Chesapeake native is on his way to Hollywood after a unanimous “yes” from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
Filed in federal court, the lawsuit seeks $19 million in damages against Lorstan Allen and other school officials.
Plus, the Tech baseball team will play at Fenway Park.
No one who knew Gene “Bull” Teel ever will have another birthday that feels quite the same.
Downtown Roanoke’s Virginia Museum of Transportation and the Science Museum of Western Virginia announced new leaders Thursday.
Two incumbent, first-term Republicans in Southwest Virginia are intent on serving second terms in the House of Delegates, but both said they h…