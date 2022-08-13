 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $495,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $495,000

Beautiful 2 story home located in quiet neighborhood in north Roanoke. Stunning MTN views all around with view of the gorgeous Mill Mtn star at night from balcony. Complete with tilt in windows, oak hard wood floors, vaulted ceilings, 2 gas fire places, ss appliances, granite in kitchen & bath along with designer cabinets, ceramic tile in bathrooms, and central vac.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: A brave new world for Southwest Virginia agriculture?

CASEY: A brave new world for Southwest Virginia agriculture?

A couple of interesting economic development initiatives are taking shape in Carroll and Grayson counties. The unsexy one is for a regional slaughterhouse that would give farmers much easier access to marketing their livestock. The other, which sounds like science fiction, could create biosecure farms where disease-free animals are raised for their organs, for future transplantation into humans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert