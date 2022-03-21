It's a pleasure to introduce 3011 Bancroft Dr SW., a 5 bedroom 3 full bath home with charm and updates throughout, all within 3,200 sq-ft. Recently refinished hardwood floors greet you at the door and follow you throughout the home. A brand new kitchen with new KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and tile backsplash flows through to the open-concept living room to keep entertainment and dining as a whole. A brand new stone fireplace with gas-logs are complemented by built-in bookshelves on either side. Access to the deck is found just beyond, and provides views, views, and more views. Just down the hall is the entry level primary bedroom with an additional access point to the deck for morning coffee, as well as an en-suite full bath with tile-surround and updated
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $499,950
-
- Updated
