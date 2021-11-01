5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $499,950

Beautiful colonial located on a cul-de-sac in desirable Stone Manor subdivision.! 5 BR, 3 1/2 Baths, Colonial Dovercroft Custom plan, New Stainless Steel Appliances, GAS Range with Wifi. Cherry cabinets, Large Pantry, Tiled Backsplash and & Under-Cabinet lighting, Hardwood Floors, Nice Finishes & Moldings throughout. 2 sided See through Gas Fireplace between Entry Level Family Room & Office. Open Floor Plan. Large Master Suite with Sitting Area and Bath. Lower Level features a Wet Bar, Guest Suite & large Rec Room. Upper Level Laundry, Fenced Backyard with a Tiled Patio, New Roof in 2020 with 50 year shingles and much more.