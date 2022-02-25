 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $500,000

Like new Ranch with views looking over the Blue Ridge Parkway! Great location in Bonsack with nearby shopping, healthcare, and restaurants, the home sits nestled just below the Read Mountain Preserve. Garage, Laundry, and Primary Suite all on the first floor with open floorpan from Kitchen into Family Room. Sunroom on rear of home that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Additional space on second floor includes an office, recreation room, and two bedrooms for additional flexibility. Maintenance free, thoughtfully planned, and incredibly efficient for a house of this size.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert