5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $500,000

Like new Ranch with views looking over the Blue Ridge Parkway! Great location in Bonsack with nearby shopping, healthcare, and restaurants, the home sits nestled just below the Read Mountain Preserve. Garage, Laundry, and Primary Suite all on the first floor with open floorpan from Kitchen into Family Room. Sunroom on rear of home that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Additional space on second floor includes an office, recreation room, and two bedrooms for additional flexibility. Maintenance free, thoughtfully planned, and incredibly efficient for a house of this size.