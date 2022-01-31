Fall in love with this beautiful custom-built one-owner home, located in prestigious Kingston Court of SWCO. Among the sellers' favorite things about this 5BR, 3.5 BA home are the sunrises they enjoy each morning from their bedroom, and the spring season as Pin Oak trees & Azaleas bloom, as well as gorgeous mountain views in this quiet cul-de-sac. Recent improvements include new kitchen appliances (2021), refinished HW floors, new windows & siding, garage doors, a triple sliding glass door (2019), new landscaping, new brick stoop & patio, new water line to street (2021), & fresh paint inside & outside. Entry level offers LR, DR, kitchen with updated cabinetry & granite, breakfast area, family room with gas log FP, & power room, while the upper offers spacious primary suite, 3 additional
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $525,000
